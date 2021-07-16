Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Crocs stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $11,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

