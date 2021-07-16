Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $51.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $46.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

GS opened at $373.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

