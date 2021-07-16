PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $108,842.84 and approximately $36.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00814317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.