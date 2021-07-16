Pirate Chain Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00007113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $409.21 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00299132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00121763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00162876 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,209,422 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

