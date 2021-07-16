PirateCash Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $973,051.23 and $2,910.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,849,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

