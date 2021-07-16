PIXEL Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $116.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,342.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.01400179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00392941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003952 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

