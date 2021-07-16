Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

