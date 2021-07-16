Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.00. Plains GP shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.