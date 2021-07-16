Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

