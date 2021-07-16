Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTOI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 44,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,181. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
