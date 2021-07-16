Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.10. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,529,106 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.