Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.10. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,529,106 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
