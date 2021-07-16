Playcent Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $388,899.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

