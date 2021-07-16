Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,883.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $179,817.22 and $1,883.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.