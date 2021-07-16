PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.53. PLDT shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 26,176 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.27.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

