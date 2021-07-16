Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

