POA Price Tops $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $373,347.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,588,756 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
