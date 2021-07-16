Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

