Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,633 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.03.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $650.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $626.74 billion, a PE ratio of 650.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

