Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUCKU. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $601,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $6,038,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

