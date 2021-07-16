Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,313,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Shares of VENAU stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

