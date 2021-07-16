Polkadot (DOT) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $12.07 or 0.00038244 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and $847.30 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00145549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,450.24 or 0.99667459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.21 or 0.00964054 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,091,606,643 coins and its circulating supply is 975,882,487 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

