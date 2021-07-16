Polymath Price Down 3% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $108.38 million and $3.74 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00388252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.