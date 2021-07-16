Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Up 105.3% in June

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $22.24 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.