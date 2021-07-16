PolypuX Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. PolypuX has a market cap of $40,139.99 and $46,697.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

