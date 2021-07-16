Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $174,380.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00108244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00146508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.67 or 1.00135218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

