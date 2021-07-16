PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Trading Down 7.7%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PopReach from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

