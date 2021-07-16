Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on POAHY shares. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 640,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

