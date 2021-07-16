Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS POSC remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553. Positron has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production.

