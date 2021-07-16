Power Ledger Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $75.15 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00809056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

