Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 15,550 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,550 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $98,276.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PSIX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

