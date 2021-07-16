Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 15,550 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,550 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $98,276.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PSIX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

