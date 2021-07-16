Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 2,850 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $7.10 on Friday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The business had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

