Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBTS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,953. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.