Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.72. Prada shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 918 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

