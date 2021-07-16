PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSK. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.