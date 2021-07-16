Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 454,838 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 274,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,371. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.