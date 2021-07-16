Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

