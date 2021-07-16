Prana Capital Management LP Has $24.13 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,937.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,493 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

