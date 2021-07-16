Prana Capital Management LP Has $47.60 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,398 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $249.07. 167,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.94. The company has a market capitalization of $485.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

