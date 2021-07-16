Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Essent Group worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,694,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ESNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

