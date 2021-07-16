Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

