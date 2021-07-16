Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,409 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.7% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 52,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 683.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $611.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

