Prana Capital Management LP Sells 13,862 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.68. 10,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,974. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $102.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

