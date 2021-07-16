Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.66. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

