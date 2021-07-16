Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $513.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.