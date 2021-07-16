Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

