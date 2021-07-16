Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

PRBZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

PRBZF opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

