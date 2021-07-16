Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH opened at C$125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 56.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.77. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$88.50 and a 12-month high of C$128.48.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.2732756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.