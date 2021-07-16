Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

PVG stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.54. 245,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.45. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.37 and a 1 year high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.50 million. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

