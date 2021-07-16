Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 736,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

