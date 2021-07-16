Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,521,239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.45% of PRA Health Sciences worth $541,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRAH. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.